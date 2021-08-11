Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Price Target at $233.80

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.80.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th.

CAT opened at $215.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.29. The company has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $135.65 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.4% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Caterpillar by 49.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

