Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target at $45.29

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIFZF stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.24. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.