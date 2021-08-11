Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Target Price at C$4.90

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEL. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$3.35 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$631.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.31.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

