Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target at $109.07

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.07.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $361,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,582 shares of company stock worth $3,519,930. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 58.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.64. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.