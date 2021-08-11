Brokerages Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Target Price at $45.75

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 303,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,312. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

