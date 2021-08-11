Brokerages Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) PT at $80.68

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,257.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,098,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sunrun by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Sunrun by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sunrun by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.