Brokerages Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target at $33.33

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research firms have commented on TITN. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,182 shares of company stock worth $7,012,253 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,262,000 after buying an additional 177,940 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 719,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 606.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 514,051 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 143,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

TITN stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $651.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.