Brokers Offer Predictions for EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EOG. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

EOG Resources stock opened at $68.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

