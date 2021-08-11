Brokers Offer Predictions for The Clorox Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Clorox in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.52. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $164.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 20.2% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in The Clorox by 12.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its position in The Clorox by 49.8% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 51.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 28.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.