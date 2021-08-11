Brokers Set Expectations for Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.04.

MNRL opened at $19.31 on Monday. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $2,647,120.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. 58.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

