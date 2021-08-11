Brokers Set Expectations for Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Franklin Street Properties in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $530.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 119,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 54,504 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 49,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 131,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 89,153 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

