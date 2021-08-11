Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.96

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$67.96 and traded as high as C$69.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$68.80, with a volume of 195,638 shares traded.

BIP.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a market cap of C$20.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.96.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

