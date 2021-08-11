Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives C$50.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

BEP.UN stock remained flat at $C$48.24 on Friday. 95,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,201. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$38.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.39. The company has a market cap of C$13.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.86%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

