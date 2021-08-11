Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.06

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.06 and last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 21390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Laurentian lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.31. The company has a market cap of C$462.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

In related news, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,565.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 999,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,393,944.96. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.52 per share, with a total value of C$74,971.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,004,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,599,328.60. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.