Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BFLY opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. Butterfly Network has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $29.13.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins purchased 150,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

