Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $379.28 million and approximately $163,252.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.34 or 0.00595676 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001826 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

