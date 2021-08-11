Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,861,089. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $150.35. 32,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,831. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $152.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.