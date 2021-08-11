Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 20.27. 427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,843. The business has a fifty day moving average of 20.51. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.79 and a 1-year high of 21.63.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of 20.81 per share, for a total transaction of 249,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately 267,179.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 20.61 per share, with a total value of 28,854.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $288,974 over the last quarter.

