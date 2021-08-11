Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

CAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $24.36 on Monday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $932.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.79.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Caleres in the first quarter worth about $1,053,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 159,779 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

