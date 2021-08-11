Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cambium Networks stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,918. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

