Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,960 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $760,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 78,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:TAIL opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82.

