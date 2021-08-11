Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Hits New 52-Week High at $148.11

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$148.11 and last traded at C$148.10, with a volume of 122362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$147.42.

Several analysts have commented on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$143.95.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6326006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total value of C$722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$336,591.80. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Insiders sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

