Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSIQ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

