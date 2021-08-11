Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Target Price to $93.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARNA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Shares of ARNA opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 81,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after purchasing an additional 156,057 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

