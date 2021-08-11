Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $5,040.00

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,040 ($65.85) and last traded at GBX 5,013.18 ($65.50), with a volume of 25002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,030 ($65.72).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,937.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £803.91 million and a P/E ratio of 9.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a GBX 45 ($0.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $42.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

In related news, insider Robin Archibald bought 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,804 ($62.76) per share, with a total value of £9,992.32 ($13,055.03).

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Company Profile (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

