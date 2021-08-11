Capital Senior Living (CSU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.65 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE CSU opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. Capital Senior Living has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.32.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

