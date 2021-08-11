Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Given New $26.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $224.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after buying an additional 799,511 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 785,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 290,921 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $2,628,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

