Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). William Blair also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.29 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $48.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $210,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.