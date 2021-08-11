CareCloud, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90.
CareCloud Company Profile
