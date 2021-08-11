CareMax (CMAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CMAX stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. CareMax has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.75.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

