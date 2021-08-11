Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,068,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 4,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,320.68 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,475.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

