Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

Shares of NOW opened at $575.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.53 and a 1-year high of $608.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $546.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

