CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,482 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 27.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after acquiring an additional 409,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CarMax by 47.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,080. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.62. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $11,314,115.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.93.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

