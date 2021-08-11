Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 577 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $173.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

