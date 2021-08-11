Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $390,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

