Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in American Electric Power by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

