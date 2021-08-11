Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,151,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after buying an additional 736,061 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,815,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.23. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

