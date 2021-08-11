Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70.

