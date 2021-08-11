Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LANC. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,774,000 after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,901,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $190.07 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $162.53 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LANC. Sidoti initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

