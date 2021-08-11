Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MetLife by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,610,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,254,000 after buying an additional 149,622 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.