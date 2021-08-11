Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report $106.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.60 million to $106.90 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $105.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $432.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $436.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $479.78 million, with estimates ranging from $469.90 million to $492.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,200. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at about $3,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 371,670 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth $2,224,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 235,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,767. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $624.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

