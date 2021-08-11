Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Announces Earnings Results

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSPR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,416. Casper Sleep has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market cap of $236.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSPR shares. Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

