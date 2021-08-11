Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Announces Earnings Results

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
CSPR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,416. Casper Sleep has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market cap of $236.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.73.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSPR shares. Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.
Casper Sleep Company Profile
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.
