Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.50. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$38.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

