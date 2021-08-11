CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $76.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCDBF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

CCDBF stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $59.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

