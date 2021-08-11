CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$83.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.13.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$72.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$46.22 and a 52 week high of C$75.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,440,424. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$1,393,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,572,802. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,702.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

