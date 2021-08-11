CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 7,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 740.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECE stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $247.89 million, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

