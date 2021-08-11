CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,779 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of CEL-SCI worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CEL-SCI by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in CEL-SCI by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CEL-SCI by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CEL-SCI by 1,391.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 166,637 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CEL-SCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $384.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.18.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). As a group, research analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Geert R. Kersten bought 25,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter R. Young bought 3,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,051.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,250 shares of company stock worth $247,980. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

