Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

CELC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $260.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.34). On average, analysts predict that Celcuity will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

