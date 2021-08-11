Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.72

Shares of Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 69170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

