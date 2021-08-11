Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%.

CGAU traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,077. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGAU. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

